After rescheduling the final couple of dates of his UK spoken-word solo tour, Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Iron Maiden frontman – who is vaccinated – cut his tour short after a member of his household contracted coronavirus, and has since gotten the virus himself. ​“I thought, ​‘Oh well, shit,’ ” Bruce tells Rolling Stone of his reaction when taking the lateral flow test that confirmed the diagnosis. ​“I was kind of sneezing a bit. For a couple of days, I felt a bit groggy, kind of like the flu, and that was it. And I’m 63 years old. I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble.”