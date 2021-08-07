Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid Delta surge: 'There's going to be a lot of death'

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC Health Expert Dr. Kavita Patel is warning that there will unfortunately be a lot of deaths in states where Covid is surging among the unvaccinated from the Delta variant.Aug. 7, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Delta#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washington Post reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Long the Delta Variant COVID Surge Will Last, Data Shows

The Delta variant seems to have knocked the U.S. off its path of ending the COVID pandemic. As a result of this fast-spreading variant, virus cases are spiking, ICUs are filling up, and officials are considering bringing back mask mandates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID cases have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week—and more than 80 percent of these new cases are caused by infections with the Delta variant, which is currently the predominant variant in the country. Now, researchers have predicted just how long the Delta variant COVID surge will last.
Public HealthCBS News

Delta variant drives nationwide COVID surge, prompting new mandates

Healthcare workers in Missouri are bearing the brunt as hospitalizations among people with COVID-19 have nearly doubled in a month. The hardest hit area includes Springfield, where there's been a dramatic rise of COVID-19 patients in one hospital system since mask mandates were lifted before two big holiday weekends. CoxHealth brought in a new morgue and doubled its oxygen reserves to prepare for the anticipated rise in cases and deaths. On Monday, it had 187 coronavirus patients — its highest ever.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The U.S. sees an uptick in vaccinations as Delta variant spreads

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The CDC saw an uptick in vaccinations recently as the Delta variant continues to infect people in areas with high unvaccinated populations. White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar also tweeted last week that Covid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy