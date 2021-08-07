Judge: Evidence of victim’s radical beliefs in protest shooting not relevant—for now

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man suspected in a shooting at a bar in the 400 block of Oak Street early Tuesday will now face murder charges. Police arrested Michael Marsh after an incident they say they believe started inside The Last Chance Saloon on the corner of Oak and Greenwood. That altercation moved outside where shots were fired. One man, identified as Earl Price, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.