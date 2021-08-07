Cancel
NFL

It’s Not You, It’s Me: Top NFL Free Agent Meets With Raiders Then Passes on Signing, but Will ‘Remain in Touch’

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Training camps are a week old, and now the season is just about a month away. Teams are figuring out their depth charts and their rosters, and the last of the available free agents are deciding who they will play for in 2021. One of the best free agents left, linebacker K.J. Wright, is still available and recently met with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it's happening in the world of sports, then we're on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you'll find anywhere online.

