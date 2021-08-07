Crews respond to fatal crash on HWY 101 in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Traffic slowed on Highway 101 in Ventura Friday night after at least one person was killed in a crash.

The crash was reported around 6:44 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway north of Seaward Avenue.

California Highway Patrol said they found a dark grey vehicle about 15 feet off the road in a ditch.

County Fire and towing companies responded to the scene shortly after.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

