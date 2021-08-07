Cancel
Yankton, SD

Scarecrow Contest Returns To Pumpkin Patch

Yankton Daily Press
 3 days ago

The Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch of Yankton has announced the return of the Scarecrow Coin War contest. In 2020, 35 scarecrows were on display and visitors to the pumpkin patch voted for their favorite scarecrow by placing coins in its jar. At the end of the season the one with the most votes donated all money collected to a non-profit of their choice. The 2020 Scarecrow Coin War votes amounted to $1,200 and the winning business, Academy of Dance, chose to donate it to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

