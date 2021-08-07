Bucks announce they have signed Hill, Hood, Ojeleye

Following their title-winning season, the Milwaukee Bucks have done an admirable job of improving their roster through free agency and trade this offseason. Among those moves was signing free agent George Hill, who returned to the Bucks on a two-year deal worth $8 million. It was a solid signing for Hill as he most recently completed a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he would fill the team’s vacant point guard spot. The Hill signing alone is a great one, but it appears that it could have been a two-for-one as he was recruiting a former teammate to the team as well.