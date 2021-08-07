Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Moustakas has big return, Reds easily handle Pirates 10-0

By JEFF WALLNER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley, who allowed only six hits through seven innings.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Cincinnati Reds#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Padres#Nl Wild Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Albies' 3-run homer sends Braves past Reds in 11th inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Albies' 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a...
MLBchatsports.com

Bullpen walks haunt the Cincinnati Reds in loss to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA – It’s one thing for opposing lineups to beat up on the Cincinnati Reds’ bullpen and it’s another for Reds relievers to beat themselves. Amir Garrett and Heath Hembree combined to walk three batters in the sixth inning, including a bases-loaded walk by Garrett to the No. 8 hitter, Stephen Vogt, in the Atlanta Braves lineup. It turned a tie game into a one-run deficit and that’s all it took to hand the Reds a 3-2 loss in their series opener at Truist Park in front of 24,432 fans.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Ozzie Albies walk-off HR lifts Braves over Reds in 11th

Second baseman Ozzie Albies, down to his last strike, hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a wild 8-6 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. The homer, the 19th for Albies, came against former Brave and Atlanta native Lucas...
MLBsunny95.com

Reds 10, Pirates 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit...
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates one-hit Phillies for 7-0 victory

With the way the offense has been playing this season, we’re used to this being reversed, but the Pittsburgh Pirates one-hit the Philadelphia Phillies in the opening game of their interstate series on Friday night. Wil Crow went six innings, giving up the only hit — a single to Alec...
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers blank Pirates 12-0; sweep series

In the seven games played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season, the Brewers have scored at least seven runs in six of those games. Milwaukee’s bats decided to solidify the sweep plating 12 runs, including two home runs from catcher Manny Piña. Piña raised his BA 21 points from .135 to .156 due to his productive at-bats on Thursday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Returns to play

Moran (wrist) went 1-for-2 with an RBI double for Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. Moran, who saw his first game action since June 28, batted two times Friday before leaving for a pinch-hitter. He figures to return to the Pittsburgh lineup sometime next week, barring any setback.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Newman handling shortstop duties for Pirates on Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Newman will make his 87th appearance at shortstop this season after Wilmer Difo was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Newman to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds sent Mike Moustakas on rehab to Triple-A Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds sprung a surprise on everyone this afternoon when they announced that Mike Moustakas would begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. Moustakas will be joining outfielder Nick Senzel and reliever Lucas Sims in Iowa where the Bats are taking on the Cubs. We knew...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Begins rehab assignment

Moustakas (heel) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday. A bruised right heel has kept Moustakas on the shelf since mid-May. The length of his absence means he'll likely need more than a few games of minor-league action before he returns to the active roster. The Reds are clearly happy with his recent progress, however, as reports from as recently as Thursday indicated that he wouldn't begin a rehab assignment until next week.
MLBwcn247.com

Crowe, Pirates to face Gray, Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-67, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-51, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -239, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBwbut.com

Pirates Beat Phillies 7-0

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Phillies Friday night 7-0. Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI triple and Ke’Bryan Hayes hit an RBI double in the game. Pirates and Phillies play again tonight at 7:05 p.m. You can hear that game on WISR 680 am starting at 6:40 with the pregame show.
Worcester, MAmasspiratesfootball.com

Mourtada Returns to Pirates

WORCESTER, MA – The Massachusetts Pirates have signed kicker Ali Mourtada for the stretch run in their first season in the Indoor Football League. Mourtada is no stranger to the Pirates nor the IFL for that matter. The 5-8, 165 lb. kicker, who grew up just miles from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, was the placekicker for the Pirates in their inaugural season when he connected on 75 of 110 extra points and converted 7 of 17 field goals, including a long of 48 yards against the Maine Mammoths on June 2, 2018.
MLBDayton Daily News

Ask Hal: Where will Moustakas play when he returns from injured list?

Hall of Fame baseball writer Hal McCoy knows a thing or two about our nation’s pastime. Tap into that knowledge by sending an email to halmccoy1@hotmail.com. Q: With TV replays revealing so many missed calls on balls and strikes, it is time for RoboUmpire? — DAVE, Miamisburg/Centerville/Beavercreek. A: No, no,...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds rumors: Nick Castellanos to return this weekend vs Pirates

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) returns to the dugout. The latest Reds rumors will certainly excite the fanbase. According to Brandon Saho of WLWT, outfielder Nick Castellanos is expected to return to the Cincinnati Reds‘ lineup this weekend versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castellanos has been out of action...
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Mike Moustakas batting fifth on Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Moustakas will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Eugenio Suarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moustakas for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
MLBchatsports.com

Mike Moustakas is back. What it means for the Cincinnati Reds' infield, Eugenio Suárez

Mike Moustakas returned to the Cincinnati Reds lineup Friday for the first time since May 18 and there’s suddenly a roster crunch in the infield. First baseman Joey Votto was the National League Player of the Month in July. Second baseman Jonathan India was the NL Rookie of the Month in July and has been a catalyst at the top of the lineup. Shortstop Kyle Farmer has played exceptional defense and is hitting .389 in his last 26 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy