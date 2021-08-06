Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Firefighters at public meetings

By Public Authority
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

I have attended the recent “town halls” in our city parks hosted by council members Roger Bray, Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega. I also attended the town hall prior to the pandemic a year ago. So much goes on behind the scenes in the city so to have the opportunity to ask questions, provide input and listen to other citizen’s questions and concerns is a rare opportunity that more people should take advantage of. I learn something every time I attend one of these events. It is important to remember too that these council members work long hours for little compensation.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 0

Community Policy