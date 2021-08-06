Firefighters at public meetings

I have attended the recent “town halls” in our city parks hosted by council members Roger Bray, Chris Stevens and Claudia Ortega. I also attended the town hall prior to the pandemic a year ago. So much goes on behind the scenes in the city so to have the opportunity to ask questions, provide input and listen to other citizen’s questions and concerns is a rare opportunity that more people should take advantage of. I learn something every time I attend one of these events. It is important to remember too that these council members work long hours for little compensation.