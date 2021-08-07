Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Daley knits away in between dives at Tokyo Olympics

By BETH HARRIS
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Daley’s way of relaxing between dives off the 10-meter tower at the Olympics keeps him in stitches. Not the laughing kind, but the knitting and crocheting kind. The 27-year-old Brit took up the hobbies just before the coronavirus pandemic began locking the world down in March 2020. He taught himself by watching online tutorials, and learned from other divers and one of the British coaches, too. During lockdown, he had plenty of time to perfect his skills.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Daley
Person
Matty Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Diving#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Lifestylecrossroadstoday.com

Tom Daley was knitting a doggy sweater in viral Olympics snap

Tom Daley was making a doggy sweater in the viral photo of him knitting in the stands at the Olympics. After the 27-year-old diver won his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the men’s synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last week, he got out his needles and wool to make a sports-themed “cosy” to protect his award.
SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tom Daley proud to represent ‘Team Great Knitting’ in Tokyo

Tom Daley joked that he has enjoyed representing “Team Great Knitting” after his prowess at the pastime was revealed in Tokyo. The diver, who ended a 13-year wait for an Olympic gold medal and clinched another bronze, has impressed onlookers with his knitting expertise in the stands in recent days.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy