Florida State

Florida State coaching staff looking ahead towards quarterback battle

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
A relentless football team is what Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell is looking for, and to get there, this team is going to have to be consistent in their fundamentals and their techniques. Norvell said Friday he saw that building in the spring. Now, it has to transfer over to fall camp, which kicks off on Saturday.

There are a lot of questions surrounding this football team on the eve of fall camp, and one of the big ones, and one we can't answer right now, is who will win the quarterback battle. There are four guys who Norvell said will all have an opportunity to show their growth. He said every guy will have the opportunity to get reps with the first group, and as they say, let the best man, or men, win.

"We're going to put the best players on the field," said offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. "If that's two quarterbacks, that's two quarterbacks. If that's three, that's three. If that's four, that's four. We're going to put the best 11 guys on the football field, the best 11 playmakers on the football field."

"I feel very confident we're going to find the right guy or guys that can help impact our football team to put us in the best position to win games," added Norvell.

Florida State begins fall camp on Saturday, and ABC 27 will take you inside practice all weekend long.

