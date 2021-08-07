7th Annual Bike Fest Returns to Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn.– Meanwhile, the 7th animal Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival is underway at Spirit Mountain after not bring able to race last year. 600-800 chain-rattling adrenaline junkies raced Friday on the downhill courses. In the past six years this event has raised around $240,000 for local charities and Duluth mountain biking trials. And volunteers and participants couldn’t be happier to see so many bikes back on the tracks again.