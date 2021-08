1. The Braves had four hits in the final two innings without scoring a run, enabling the Mets to preserve their one-run lead. In the eighth inning, the Braves had runners on second and third bases with one out, but Mets reliever Jeurys Familia struck out Austin Riley and got Dansby Swanson on a groundout. In the ninth, Abraham Almonte led off with a ground-rule double against Mets closer Edwin Diaz. Almonte attempted to score on a one-out single by Ehire Adrianza but was thrown out at the plate by right fielder Michael Conforto.