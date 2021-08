Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher was right off the bat about the passing of former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden this morning. While it is well known that Fisher coached under Bowden for a single season as his offensive coordinator before taking over the reins and eventually winning a national championship, they have other connections as well. Fisher and Bowden both played at Samford and Fisher worked with the quarterbacks at Bowden's academy for passers and receivers back in the day and was treated like family by the Bowdens. He eventually became an offensive coordinator under Terry Bowden at Samford and was able to get on the headset during a Florida State game and get a sense of the offense that he would be running at Samford.