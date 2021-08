A year before the Orioles drafted Adley Rutschman first overall, the Detroit Tigers selected right-handed pitcher Casey Mize with the same pick. As Rutschman thrives at Double-A Bowie as one of the top prospects in baseball, Mize is pitching in the majors, and he dominated the Orioles on Thursday night at Comerica Park. Mize allowed only an unearned run in seven innings, his longest start of July as the Tigers have tried to manage his innings, as Baltimore fell, 6-2.