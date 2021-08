Newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Carmelo Anthony, revealed what LeBron James said to him during free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers, much like they did last offseason, made huge splashes on both the free agency and trade markets. Shortly after they acquired star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, the Lakers secured a one-year deal with free agent Carmelo Anthony to join his friend, LeBron James, for the first time in his career.