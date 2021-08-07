Cancel
Elastic enables deeper search experience insights with Kibana visualizations

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElastic announces a single management interface for Elastic Enterprise Search in Kibana, updated App Search precision tuning capabilities, and content source flexibility and synonym support for Workplace Search in the 7.14 release of Elastic Enterprise Search. Elastic Enterprise Search can now be centrally managed in Kibana, the single management interface...

