C.J. Cron homers twice, Rockies rout Marlins 14-2

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a three-run drive in Colorado’s nine-run fourth inning, and the Rockies routed the Miami Marlins 14-2 on Friday night.

Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also homered and the Rockies got another strong outing from German Marquez (10-8). He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

Brendan Rodgers had two hits and an RBI to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games, Raimel Tapia singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Miguel Rojas homered off Yency Almonte in the eighth for the Marlins. Catcher Sandy León pitched the bottom of the inning for the Marlins and was tagged for the Rockies’ fifth homer of the night, a two-run drive by McMahon that cleared the wall in straightaway center.

The Rockies sent 13 batters to the plate and had eight hits — three of them homers — in the fourth. The nine runs were their most in an inning since they had 13 in the top of the fifth inning at San Francisco on May 5, 2016.

Cron homered off Sandy Alcantara (6-10) leading off the second for the Rockies’ first run and he was hit by a pitch to start the big inning. Sam Hilliard doubled to drive in Cron, triggering the cascade of runs that included an RBI groundout by Tapia, a run-scoring single by Brendan Rodgers followed by a two-run homer from Blackmon.

Trevor Story doubled and McMahon walked ahead of Cron’s second homer of the night, finishing Alcantara. Steven Okert relieved and Diaz greeted him by connecting for his 13th home run of the season.

IMPROVISATIONAL GEM

Shortstop Trevor Story, playing on the left side of second base as part of a shift, made a diving stop of Isan Diaz’s sharply hit grounder leading off the top of the fifth inning. Unable to snap back to his feet and throw to first in time to get the runner, Story instead shoveled the ball with a flip of his glove as he lay on the ground to second baseman Brendan Rodgers standing nearby. Rodgers relayed the ball to first baseman C. J. Cron in time to get the hustling Diaz by a step.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez, sidelined since July 14 with a right rotator cuff strain, was scheduled to throw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Saturday. … INF Jon Berti, placed on the injured list July 23 with a concussion, is stepping up physical activity and appears to be progressing well in his rehab work.

Marlins: Rookie LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 6.70 ERA) is set to make his second start since being acquired by Miami in the July 28 deal that sent Starling Marte to Oakland. Luzardo won his Miami debut, beating the New York Mets on Monday.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (8-5, 3.69 ERA) has gone 6-1 with 2.08 ERA in his last 10 starts, despite enduring a stretch on the 10-day injured list (left forearm tightness) in that span. He’s slated to make his third start since being reinstated from the IL.

