Norway men beat Russia for beach v'ball gold; Qatar bronze
TOKYO (AP) -- Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men's beach volleyball gold medal match on Saturday, earning Norway's first Olympic medal in the sport. The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar's victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium -- and all six players -- are first-time medalists.www.semoball.com
