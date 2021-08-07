Cancel
Norway men beat Russia for beach v'ball gold; Qatar bronze

TOKYO (AP) -- Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men's beach volleyball gold medal match on Saturday, earning Norway's first Olympic medal in the sport. The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar's victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium -- and all six players -- are first-time medalists.

