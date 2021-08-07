Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, KY

Steve Asmussen ties training record for North American wins

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen tied the North American record for victories by a trainer Friday when Shanghai Dream won the sixth race at Ellis Park.

Asmussen equaled the mark of 9,445 set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72.

Asmussen has a good chance of breaking the record on Saturday, when he has 14 horses entered in 13 races at Saratoga, New Jersey’s Monmouth Park, Louisiana Downs, and Ellis Park.

The 55-year-old trainer took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.

Asmussen has trained three Horses of the Year — Curlin, filly Rachel Alexandra, and Gun Runner. He’s won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic twice and the Belmont Stakes. He is 0-for-23 in the Kentucky Derby.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Henderson, KY
State
Louisiana State
Henderson, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Asmussen
Person
Dale Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preakness Stakes#North American#Ap#Hall Of Fame#Shanghai Dream#Saratoga#Louisiana Downs#Ruidoso Downs#Curlin#The Belmont Stakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Minor expected to start as Kansas City hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (58-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-1, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Mike Minor (8-10, 5.39 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +120, Cardinals -139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy