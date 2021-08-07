Here's a Quick Explainer About Who and What Vivo Is in 'Vivo'

It’s been a big year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. On second thought, it’s been a big six years for Lin-Manuel Miranda. The playwright behind Hamilton has become a living legend in the eyes of fans, and has popularity launch him headfirst into Hollywood with key involvement in films like Moana, In The Heights and more. When you’re writing like you’re running out of time, you’d think one stinker would enter the mix, but that time has yet to come, because his latest, Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords' new animated movie, Vivo, is also a delight.