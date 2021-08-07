Here's a Quick Explainer About Who and What Vivo Is in 'Vivo'
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Vivo. Sony Pictures Animation's first animated musical, Vivo, premiered on Aug. 6 on Netflix. The film takes viewers on a journey from the streets of Havana, Cuba, to the swampy everglades in Florida and the bustling city of Miami as the main character Vivo takes off on a heartfelt expedition with a mistaken girl named Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). The voice of Vivo is actor and award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who's best known for his hit musicals Hamilton and In the Heights.www.distractify.com
