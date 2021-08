Alex VanSumeren, a four-star defensive tackle at Essexville-Garber HS (MI) has verbally committed to play football at Michigan State in the fall of 2022. VanSumeren is the 17th verbal commit for head coach Mel Tucker (pictured) and his staff. Alex is listed at 6-3 and 300 pounds. His brother Ben, transferred from Michigan to come to Michigan State to play for the Spartans. Ben will have three years of eligibility in East Lansing.