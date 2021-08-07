Review: With James Gunn at the Helm, The Suicide Squad Brings Characters with Depth and a Story with Plenty of Fun
After working almost exclusively for several years on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies (as well as contributing in no small part to the last couple Avengers movies as well), writer/director James Gunn was fired from Guardians 3 (after finishing the screenplay) when ancient, tasteless tweets resurfaced. No sooner did this soul-crushing (for Gunn and his fans) event happen than Warner Bros./DC snatched him up to take a stab at a sequel to the largely wretched Suicide Squad film, seemingly giving him carte blanche to get as vulgar and bloody as he wanted to with no Disney suits forcing him to keep things PG-13. The Suicide Squad mostly ignores the story and the majority of the characters of the previous film while doing a bang-up job paying tribute to second- and third-tier comic book villains that we all love to hate.thirdcoastreview.com
