Review: With James Gunn at the Helm, The Suicide Squad Brings Characters with Depth and a Story with Plenty of Fun

Admittedly, director James Gunn is fairly loose on the social media trigger finger when it comes to people talking positively about his new movie The Suicide Squad. But nevertheless, I did find it amusing that he chose to "Like" my description of the movie as "Stupid Watchmen" in a non-spoiler The Suicide Squad review I wrote yesterday ahead of its general release in the US this week. I mean, I did totally mean it in a positive way, Zack Snyder's movie gets ponderous and weighed down in its attempt to portray the seriousness of the original comic book, without relishing in the bizarre reality of the situation as the comic book does. To the extent that he thought dropping a huge psychic squid on a city would just be too silly. Well, James Gunn clearly thinks the opposite, and The Suicide Squad could easily be seen as a not-too-sly take on that. It is bonkers, gloriously sow and revels in the silly, as much as it portrays the darkness of international realpolitik in American international affairs – and without having to have a Nixon prosthetic nose either.