Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: With James Gunn at the Helm, The Suicide Squad Brings Characters with Depth and a Story with Plenty of Fun

By Steve Prokopy
Posted by 
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working almost exclusively for several years on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies (as well as contributing in no small part to the last couple Avengers movies as well), writer/director James Gunn was fired from Guardians 3 (after finishing the screenplay) when ancient, tasteless tweets resurfaced. No sooner did this soul-crushing (for Gunn and his fans) event happen than Warner Bros./DC snatched him up to take a stab at a sequel to the largely wretched Suicide Squad film, seemingly giving him carte blanche to get as vulgar and bloody as he wanted to with no Disney suits forcing him to keep things PG-13. The Suicide Squad mostly ignores the story and the majority of the characters of the previous film while doing a bang-up job paying tribute to second- and third-tier comic book villains that we all love to hate.

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
217
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
John Cena
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Avengers#Warner Bros Dc#Corto Maltese#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Review: James Gunn's Magnum Opus Is A Beautiful, Blood-Soaked Blast

When James Gunn claimed that Warner Bros. had basically given him free rein to go off and make The Suicide Squad exactly as he saw fit with zero restrictions or parameters, most of us took it with a pinch of salt. After all, this was the same studio that had gained a reputation for micromanaging its filmmakers and insisting on tonal and narrative changes which completely altered the final product.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

The Suicide Squad review: James Gunn's do-over is goofier and bloodier than the original

The first rule of The Suicide Squad is: Do not talk about Suicide Squad. James Gunn's slick, hectic follow-up to the lucrative but widely maligned 2016 original — it made nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars, though no one seemed to walk away happy — is billed not as a sequel or a reboot but a sort of full amnesiac do-over. Instead of acknowledging its almost identically titled predecessor, the new installment simply sheds all memory of it, like a bad Tinder date or a vestigial tail — even as it retains the mythology, most of the characters, and the general pandemonium of its original premise.
MoviesEW.com

James Gunn responds to attempts at review-bombing The Suicide Squad: 'I'll live'

Has The Suicide Squad become the latest battlefield for internal fan feuds about DC superhero movies? Director James Gunn certainly doesn't want it to be. As the release date approaches for his latest film (a sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie directed by David Ayer, continuing its premise of the U.S. government recruiting a misfit group of supervillains and antiheroes to perform dangerous missions in exchange for commuted sentences), some Twitter users have pointed out signs that some people are trying to "review-bomb" The Suicide Squad before it even comes out.
MoviesComicBook

Warner Bros. Tried to Sell James Gunn on Superman Before The Suicide Squad

Before signing on to unleash his "horribly beautiful" vision for the DC universe with The Suicide Squad, studio Warner Bros. wanted writer-director James Gunn to revamp another franchise: Superman. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker previously revealed DC Films approached him with an offer to make anything he wanted — including "some sort of Superman movie," but not specifically a Man of Steel 2 — after he was fired from Disney-Marvel's Guardians Vol. 3. Gunn has since been reinstated and will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after The Suicide Squad, but there was a time Warners tried to sell Gunn on Superman when pitching a DC movie to the fan-favorite filmmaker:
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn anticipated many deaths in the Suicide Squad

Yes OK James Gunn has a history in the superhero genre, with entries like Guardians of the Galaxy Y Super, the filmmaker was not spared criticism regarding the current situation of this class of films. Gunn last week stated that most of these films are “Fools” Y “boring”. Harsh words that opened the debate and, obviously, generated controversy.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad Review: James Gunn Hits The Bullseye, And There's Blood Everywhere

The making of any blockbuster requires at least a certain amount of compromise. Resource allocation, in terms of both time and money, is a constantly flowing discourse, and there are always multiple individuals and interests involved behind-the-scenes that need to be heard and satiated. It’s all a natural part of making a movie with a nine-figure price tag – but it means that any filmmaker pursuing the path has to work extra hard to ensure that at the end of the day there is proper balance and compromise doesn’t overwhelm vision.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: James Gunn Serves a Splatter-Filled Superhero Romp With a Sprinkling of Sweetness

Warner Bros. has prided itself in making “director-driven” DC superhero movies, and rarely has that directive paid off as gloriously as it has with James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad. We’ve read the headlines at this point: Gunn was given free rein to do whatever he wanted with his follow-up (but not a sequel) to David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad, including indulging in R-rated mayhem and hiring Peter Capaldi to wear tracksuits and say “fuck” as much as he wants. And boy, does Gunn deliver.
MoviesNME

James Gunn’s best quotes about ‘The Suicide Squad’

Featuring Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and hulking fish-human hybrid King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), The Suicide Squad is very much director James Gunn’s vision of DC’s iconic supervillain task force. As this thrilling and very grown-up movie crashes into cinemas on Friday...
Movieswirenewsfax.com

James Gunn, Director, assembles his perfect Suicide Squad

Is Peacemaker, a DC Comics scoundrel, ever on the same level of Superman? Or Polka-Dot Man. Or Ratcatcher?. Rocket Racoon’s Groot, Star-Lord and Groot are household names. James Gunn loves outsiders. This is why, when given the opportunity to film a movie with any DC characters he desired, Gunn chose not Superman but “The Suicide Squad” instead.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Epic New Poster

James Gunn has shared a new poster for The Suicide Squad, his upcomign DC film that centers on a group of supervillains forced into the employment of the US government. In the previous posters, we've seen wide-screen action, superhero costumes, and sci-fi surreality. This time around, we get...a bunch of people in a van. In fact, with James Gunn's involvement, you kind of want it to be the Mystery Machine from the Scooby Gang. Somebody with Photoshop skill, get on that, will you? Anyway, the poster shows the team moving through what we assume is Corto Maltese, with a shabby old van in the rain.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Inspires The DC Universe With Gnarly Irreverence, Superhero Subversion & A Big Beating Heart [Review]

How do you make a superhero film for a multi-billion-dollar corporation feel like a personal endeavor? (please refrain from laughing at least until the very end) For filmmaker James Gunn that’s leaning into the two, sometimes contradictory elements of your personality, excavating the tension from that juxtaposition and letting it all bleed into your story. Gunn’s two sides—the vulgar and the empathetic—are perhaps best evinced in the 2018 Twitter scandal that saw the director fired from Marvel’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy” franchise (and then rehired a year later): a crass, disgusting pedophile joke from years ago (exploited on social media for political gain), and the inclusive, compassionate person Gunn had become on Twitter, mature and wise enough to accept the fate of his then-firing. That’s the mix Gunn brings to “The Suicide Squad,” a movie that is irreverent, comically revolting and gnarly like his early Troma days, but it’s also full of a soaring, beating heart that is surprisingly moving in its tribute to the forgotten, the marginalized and the expendable lowlifes of the world.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – The Suicide Squad is James Gunn finally unleashed!

EJ Moreno with a video review of The Suicide Squad…. James Gunn is unleashed, unhinged, and unstoppable with his latest film, The Suicide Squad. Critic EJ Moreno breaks down what is the most absurd and gory DC film to date. Watch the review here, and be sure to follow us...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

James Gunn Likes "Stupid Watchmen" Description Of The Suicide Squad

Admittedly, director James Gunn is fairly loose on the social media trigger finger when it comes to people talking positively about his new movie The Suicide Squad. But nevertheless, I did find it amusing that he chose to "Like" my description of the movie as "Stupid Watchmen" in a non-spoiler The Suicide Squad review I wrote yesterday ahead of its general release in the US this week. I mean, I did totally mean it in a positive way, Zack Snyder's movie gets ponderous and weighed down in its attempt to portray the seriousness of the original comic book, without relishing in the bizarre reality of the situation as the comic book does. To the extent that he thought dropping a huge psychic squid on a city would just be too silly. Well, James Gunn clearly thinks the opposite, and The Suicide Squad could easily be seen as a not-too-sly take on that. It is bonkers, gloriously sow and revels in the silly, as much as it portrays the darkness of international realpolitik in American international affairs – and without having to have a Nixon prosthetic nose either.
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD is a Hilarious and Heartfelt DC/Troma Mash-Up

If I’m being perfectly honest, because of James Gunn’s involvement alone, I already knew I was going to enjoy The Suicide Squad. Sure, some might assume that would be due to Gunn’s ongoing involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s probably true to a degree. But for me, it was more based on how much I adore his oft-overlooked superhero movie Super that came out in 2011 and how it effortlessly stole my comics-loving heart with its ragtag story about a very non-heroic guy becoming the hero in unexpected ways. Because for me, the things that I love about many of the Suicide Squad characters and their dynamics within the DC universe in general feel very connected to what Gunn was doing nearly a decade ago with Super. So, it was awesome to see some of the themes he explored back then fully realized in The Suicide Squad more than a decade later, with Gunn really doing his damnedest to celebrate all the wonderfully quirky and offbeat DC characters like only he can.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

They're Dying To Save The World: James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021) - Reviewed

Some people have expressed confusion about why James Gunn’s long-awaited sequel to 2016’s oft-criticized Suicide Squad is called The Suicide Squad rather than Suicide Squad 2. After watching the film, the answer seems as clear as day: it is the version that will satisfy fans, understands the spirit of the comic, and will ultimately be the one that’s remembered. For all intents and purposes, it’s the Suicide Squad that matters, and it’s glorious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy