Review: An Original Musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo Mostly Works as a Lesson in Music and Friendship

While Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out on his chance to EGOT five years ago (after Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” lost Best Original Song to La La Land’s “City of Stars”), the award-winning multi-hyphenate is back with a vengeance in 2021, pinning his hopes on three big Oscar bets. Earlier this summer, we saw the release of the film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, which he produced, and in addition to this auspicious contender, Miranda wrote an array of original songs for two upcoming animated films – Sony’s Vivo (now being distributed by Netflix) and Disney’s Encanto. Though we have to wait until Thanksgiving to see what he has in store with the latter, Vivo is poised to premiere on Netflix in just a week, with Miranda not only providing the music but simultaneously voicing the title role as well. Unfortunately, Vivo’s straightforward and standard story does sap the film of a bit of its splendor, but it’s a pleasing picture nonetheless, and one that should satisfy younger audiences most of all, who are likely to be swept up in Miranda’s supremely catchy songwriting.