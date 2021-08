The Syracuse Mets became the Salt City Mets on Saturday night and beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 5-3, in front of 7,162 fans at NBT Bank Stadium, the second largest crowd of the season. After being traded from the Chicago Cubs on Friday, starting pitcher Trevor Williams impressed in his Mets debut. After allowing a two-run homer to Andrew Velazquez in the first inning, the right-hander dealt five straight scoreless innings. Williams’ final line featured six innings pitched, allowing two runs, four hits, one walk, while striking out six batters. Meanwhile, the Mets offense hit three homers in a four batter stretch in the bottom of the first inning.