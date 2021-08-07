Here’s Why Delta’s Athens To Atlanta Flight Operated With A Stop For Four Days
This past week, Delta flight 223 took off from Athens International Airport (ATH) en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). However, instead of making the 11-hour or so journey nonstop, from July 31st through August 3rd, the flight consistently made a stop in Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The reason for this stop can be attributed to some extreme weather situations that have hit Athens hard.simpleflying.com
Comments / 0