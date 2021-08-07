Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Here’s Why Delta’s Athens To Atlanta Flight Operated With A Stop For Four Days

By Jay Singh
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week, Delta flight 223 took off from Athens International Airport (ATH) en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). However, instead of making the 11-hour or so journey nonstop, from July 31st through August 3rd, the flight consistently made a stop in Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The reason for this stop can be attributed to some extreme weather situations that have hit Athens hard.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Ath Bos Atl#Radarbox Com#Ath Atl#Americans#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Greece
Related
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

From Tube And Wing To Just Wing: The Future Of Airliners

Airliners have become an unremarkable part of modern life, but unless you happen to be an aircraft enthusiast, you’d be forgiven for thinking the latest Airbus model looks more or less the same as the Boeing 707 that ushered in the Jet Age. But that might soon change, with blended wing airliners looking like the next step in air travel efficiency. In the video after the break, [Real Engineering] takes us on a fascinating tour of the past and possible future of jet airliners.
Myrtle Beach, SCwfxb.com

Spirit Airlines Cancels Dozens of Flights at MYR

Over a dozen Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were cancelled yesterday. According to flightaware.com, 10 were delayed and 16 were cancelled all together. Those flights come in addition to a high number of delays and cancellations on Saturday as well. Hundreds of passengers have experienced issues at the airport since Spirit began having problems early last week that prompted the cancellation of flights. Similar problems have also been reported in other airports that the airline uses.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
94.5 PST

An Open Letter to Spirit Airlines; Please Shut Down

How am I supposed to have a hot girl summer when I can't even get to my destination?. I should have known what I was getting myself into when I booked my flight to Miami with Spirit Airlines. Despite all the horror stories about the airlines having poor customer service, bumpy rides and employees with terrible attitudes, I still took a chance and booked with them. Mainly because of their cheap ticket prices.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Bizarre: Stowaway Pigeon Delays United Flight To Athens

A United Airlines flight faced a delay of over an hour because it had a stowaway onboard. But rather than a freeloading human passenger, this ticketless traveler was of the feathered variety. After being spotted on the plane, the pigeon evaded capture by disappearing into a row of economy seats. Strangely, he was never found.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Delta to boost transatlantic flying this fall

The US carrier is restarting service to London Heathrow from Detroit and Seattle this fall. Delta Air Lines is increasing service across the Atlantic this fall, with 30 weekly transatlantic flights available to passengers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Atlanta-based carrier will fly from Seattle (SEA) to London...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

20 Secret Perks For You at Major Airports

Although taking a vacation can be a major stress-reliever, the prospect of spending hours milling about a crowded gate is rarely a highlight of anyone's trip. Thankfully, the experience has been getting much better thanks to a slew of incredible airport perks. From tropical gardens to indie movie theaters, several airports around the world are stepping up their game in the hopes of luring weary travelers to their decked-out terminals. While frequent fliers are likely well aware of these tricks of the trade, the average traveler probably isn't. With that in mind, we've collected a list of some of the best airport perks out there. (Keep in mind things are in flux due to COVID and some of these may not be valid this year; check with the airport directly.)
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Airline passenger criticised for dumping inflight meal in plane aisle

A picture of an airline passenger who dumped their rubbish-loaded inflight meal tray in the plane aisle has drawn criticism.The photo shows the traveller’s tray on the floor, loaded with an uneaten baguette and empty cups and containers, with the area around it covered in tissue, bits of plastic and other rubbish.It was uploaded to Reddit with the caption: “Man dumps his food into the aisle after he ate what he wants”.The anonymous male passenger’s actions drew the ire of Reddit users.“That's literally an emergency hazard!” wrote one.“As someone who flies (‘flew’ cause Covid) a lot, this makes me feel...
Public HealthSFGate

Say goodbye to that in-flight cocktail

Routes: COVID-19 variant threatens travel, Spirit's woes continue, plus United, Delta, AA, more. Aug. 6, 2021Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 1:49 p.m. In this week’s news, the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant could set back the recent reopening of international travel; domestic travelers face vaccination requirements for more typical tourist activities, starting in New York and Palm Springs; United Airlines requires shots for all employees; Spirit Airlines’ wave of flight cancellations will continue into next week; study predicts the full revival of business travel is still many months away; the FAA urges airports to crack down on “to-go” alcohol sales to passengers; Delta adds another San Jose route and scraps same-day standby fee; American offers passengers free TikTok access; Alaska Airlines enhances in-flight food service; international route news from Delta, WestJet, American and Turkish Airlines; Lufthansa offers “Sleeper’s Rows” to long-haul economy fliers for a surcharge.
Lifestyletravelmole.com

Delta Air Lines ramping up UK schedules

Delta Air Lines is increasing transatlantic services as American travellers gain quarantine-free access to the UK. It will offer nearly 30 weekly flights to London Heathrow later this year. It is flying nonstop service to London Heathrow via four US hubs as Delta restarts three-times-weekly service from Seattle on 7...
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

United Airlines cancels all air service in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – United Airlines has announced it will cancel air service in and out of Abilene Regional Airport as of October 1, 2021. The cancellation is due to high travel demand in other markets and shortage of aircraft and crews across the airline system. “We are very...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Here’s Why Delta’s Basic Economy is Better Than the Others

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; Delta is the best airline of the “big three” legacy carriers. They have the best customer service and the best in-flight experience compared to the other two and especially now during Covid, they have been the most flexible and accommodating for all passengers. They may not always be the cheapest flight option and their Sky Miles program is sh*t, but everything else considered, I would choose Delta over American and United any day of the week.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Canary Islands Startup Lattitude Suspends Flights 1 Day After Launch

A Canary Islands startup carrier is putting a hold on its flights despite only operating for a single day in July. The airline, known as Lattitude Hub, previously went by the name Canarian Airways and began service with a single leased Airbus A319. Before its recent service suspension, the carrier and its one aircraft had only flown three commercial flights, all on July 25th.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

WATCH: Pilot’s epic pre-flight speech to anti-maskers is priceless

(Audacy) — A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot giving a feisty pre-flight speech to passengers aboard a Chicago-bound plane has gone viral. The pilot, jokingly referred to as Captain Phillips in the three TikTok videos, gave a speech about the mask mandate, which was delivered more casually than one may expect — especially when matching the scathing words with his light tone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy