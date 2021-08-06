Cancel
Clay County, KY

Governor Beshear Announces The State’s COVID Positivity Rate Surpasses 10%

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andy Beshear announced 2,217 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 478 children 18 and younger. 939 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 282 in the ICU. 108 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.27%. Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,366. 87 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 23 in our region. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 82.6 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

www.wtloam.com

The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
Posted by
The Associated Press

CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...

