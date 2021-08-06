Governor Beshear Announces The State’s COVID Positivity Rate Surpasses 10%

Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,217 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 478 children 18 and younger. 939 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 282 in the ICU. 108 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.27%. Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,366. 87 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 23 in our region. Clay County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 82.6 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.