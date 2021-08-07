Masks required in Manhattan at indoor city facilities starting Monday
MANHATTAN (KSNT)– Starting on August 9, all visitors and city staff are required to wear masks when indoors at all City of Manhattan facilities. Indoor city facilities includes places like City Hall, Municipal Court, Douglass Recreation Complex, Flint Hills Discovery Center, parts of Sunset Zoo and more. This decision was based on recommendations by the CDC due to the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across Kansas.www.ksnt.com
