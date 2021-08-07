Cancel
Manhattan, KS

Masks required in Manhattan at indoor city facilities starting Monday

By Cassie Nichols
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN (KSNT)– Starting on August 9, all visitors and city staff are required to wear masks when indoors at all City of Manhattan facilities. Indoor city facilities includes places like City Hall, Municipal Court, Douglass Recreation Complex, Flint Hills Discovery Center, parts of Sunset Zoo and more. This decision was based on recommendations by the CDC due to the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across Kansas.

