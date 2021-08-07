Spirit Airlines Cancels 1,700 Flights in Less Than a Week With No End in Sight for Furious Customers
Spirit Airlines has left thousands of Americans stranded at airports after thousands of flights were canceled during the week. The airline has canceled over 1,700 flights since Sunday, including almost 300 flights on Friday alone and 450 flights the day before. The Florida-based airline blamed "overlapping operational issues" for the cancellations of ultra-low-cost flights.popculture.com
