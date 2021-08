TOKYO -- Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the mens beach volleyball gold medal match on Saturday, earning Norways first Olympic medal in the sport. The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatars victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium and all six players are first-time medalists.