Tripp County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 21:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tripp County in south central South Dakota * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Ideal to 5 miles southwest of Hamill to 5 miles northeast of Winner, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hamill around 1050 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

