Recap Of 60th Anniversary Trivia

Marvel is planning to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Fantastic Four No. 1 with an anniversary tribute featuring some of the team’s greatest stories reimagined by prominent comics artists of today. The Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute #1 comes in the wake of similar projects featuring the X-Men and Captain America. Sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created what was billed as The World’s Greatest Comics Magazine with the release of Fantastic Four #1. Now, Marvel creators will pay tribute to that moment by reinterpreting, page by page, the story from that inaugural release, as well as the wedding of team members...