There’s something going on in Washington, something terribly strange, something all but inexplicable, and yet nothing to do with aliens. It looks, at least from a safe distance, that the United States Senate, after much struggle, might actually pass a roughly $1 trillion — a little over half that in new money — bipartisan infrastructure bill. I mean, actual bipartisan, not just a bill with one or two meaningless GOP breakaways, but one in which the Senate gets the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster.