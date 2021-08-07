Cancel
Combat Sports

Hildebrandt falls in dramatic match

By TNS
Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — After winning twice in dominant fashion in her Olympic debut earlier in the day, Penn High School graduate and U.S. wrestler Sarah Hildebrant lost to China’s Yanan Sun in a 10-7 heartbreaker early Friday morning. Jumping to an early 7-0 lead in the match, Hildebrandt led 7-1 after...

www.elkharttruth.com

