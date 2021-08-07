Disney Slams Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit As a PR Campaign
Disney Slams Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit. Last week, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Pictures that alleged Black Widow‘s simultaneous release on Disney+ and in theaters breached her contract. Additionally, Disney’s PR team came out swinging in its response. Disney’s statement went so far as to claim that Johansson’s lawsuit showed a “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”www.superherohype.com
Comments / 0