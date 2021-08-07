Texas Tech says dorms are at capacity, offer students money to move off-campus
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Student Housing said campus dorms are at capacity amid another expected spike in enrollment. The university sent out an email to a group of students expecting to return to on-campus housing this week, explaining they are willing to offer a $2,000 scholarship to those who can find off-campus housing. The university’s priority is to provide first-year students the opportunity to live on-campus.www.everythinglubbock.com
