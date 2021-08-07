The NRA’s Gun Safety Program for Kids Has Imploded
When he was 4 years old, Eli Parker shot himself in the face. It was April 2002, and Eli was visiting his grandparents in Louisville, Kentucky, with his father and 1-year-old brother after his parents had recently separated. While the younger boy was having his diaper changed, Eli went to look for some children’s books his grandmother set out for him on the headboard of her bed. Sitting on top of the stack of books, was a handgun.www.thedailybeast.com
