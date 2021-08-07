Cancel
Revolution Forward Gustavo Bou Named MLS Player of the Month

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou has been voted Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month for July 2021. Bou scored five goals and added one assist across six games in July, helping New England register a 4-1-1 record and climb atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. This marks the second consecutive month a Revolution player has been awarded Player of the Month, after Carles Gil earned the honor for his play in June.

