Revolution Forward Gustavo Bou Named MLS Player of the Month

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 2, 2021) – Orlando City SC forward Nani has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 16 of the 2021 MLS season. Nani scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Orlando City’s 3-2 win over Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium on Friday evening. The Portuguese international’s game-winner served as his third of the season for the Lions, the first two coming within four days of one another in City’s 5-0 victory over San Jose on June 22 before sealing a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Inter Miami CF on June 25.