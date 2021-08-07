Cancel
Politics

183-foot-long drug traffickers’ tunnel discovered near California-Mexico border

FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
CALEXICO, Calif. (Border Report) — Authorities believe drug traffickers dug a 183-foot-long tunnel near the U.S.-Mexico border and outfitted it with electricity, ventilation, a rail system and an electric hoist. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents with the Homeland Security Division and Mexican officials found the tunnel in a...

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

