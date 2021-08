Longtime Boston Bruins forward David Krejci is continuing his hockey career in his native Czech Republic. Krejci, 35, took to social media on Friday to make the announcement. "Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I. At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams," Krejci wrote in a Twitter post. "I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.