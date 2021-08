Just one more day of Olympic competition remains, and medals are coming fast and furious. On Friday, much of the action came at the track, with hardware given out in both sprinting and distance events as well as individual and relay races. The United States' "A-Team" of April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold in beach volleyball, and three medals were decided between men's and women's soccer. The daily programs are getting smaller as the Games wind down, but the action remains top-notch.