Christopher Meloni is 60 years old. And to kick off the new decade, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star received a new show and got the cover on a major health magazine. Yes, Meloni still has got it, especially in his famous glutes. The cheeks went viral this spring and are a running, complimentary joke. Meloni often joins in on the fun. He’s embraced being a “Zaddy” – a very attractive, but older man.