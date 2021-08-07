Technique building

My name is Pablo. This is my first Discussion thread here and I just want to say I'm glad I found this community. But let's get to the point. I'm looking for a book, pdf or an article where I can learn about plotting and mapping my left and right hand before starting playing a new piece. I saw something in Beth Blackerby's web "Violinlab". I would like to know if there's some written material where I could read and learn how to approach a piece and what to notate on it. I know many people do it instinctively after many years of study but I didn't go to conservatory. I do take violin lessons but I would love to keep learning this things with some Bibliography on the subject. Any book recommendation?