Technique building
I have almost decided on a new violin teaher for myself and I have an idea that I'd like to ask you guys about. All of my potential teachers are conservatory trained, so my idea is, for the next year, to just focus on building technique (etudes, scales etc.) and little on pieces (but with some interspersed) in order to get my technique to a place I am somewhat happy with. I will be doing pieces etc. with my viola teacher though. Is this a good idea and realistic do you think?
