Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Technique building

By Jake Watson
violinist.com
 6 days ago

I have almost decided on a new violin teaher for myself and I have an idea that I'd like to ask you guys about. All of my potential teachers are conservatory trained, so my idea is, for the next year, to just focus on building technique (etudes, scales etc.) and little on pieces (but with some interspersed) in order to get my technique to a place I am somewhat happy with. I will be doing pieces etc. with my viola teacher though. Is this a good idea and realistic do you think?

www.violinist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatoire#Dounis#Cotton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Musicviolinist.com

How to notate my violin sheet

My name is Pablo. This is my first Discussion thread here and I just want to say I'm glad I found this community. But let's get to the point. I'm looking for a book, pdf or an article where I can learn about plotting and mapping my left and right hand before starting playing a new piece. I saw something in Beth Blackerby's web "Violinlab". I would like to know if there's some written material where I could read and learn how to approach a piece and what to notate on it. I know many people do it instinctively after many years of study but I didn't go to conservatory. I do take violin lessons but I would love to keep learning this things with some Bibliography on the subject. Any book recommendation?
Designdesignboom.com

interview with francis kéré on his distinct earth-building technique

The arbre à palabres exhibition by francis kéré, in collaboration with his studio, presents a series of actualized projects — including, drawings, modules, and mock-ups — inside berlin’s aedes architecture forum. the projects are arranged in three categories: civic dialogue, creative exchange, and inspired education. the first section connects projects that explore ancient democratic practices of west african social structures; the second one, dubbed creative exchange, addresses areas promoting a cultural dialogue observed in traditional architecture; and the last expresses educational constructions and craftsmanship as an integral part of the learning process. the well-known burkinabe architect successfully blends the culture and practices across four continents, while he and his team are distinguish for their unique architectural style, pioneering design approach, and sustainable construction methods.
Mental Healthpickthebrain.com

Simple Techniques for Overcoming Interview Nerves

While your CV, experience, abilities, and education are all crucial in getting a job, the interview is often the company’s first true impression of you. In a job interview, it’s critical to present oneself effectively, but interview jitters may make this difficult. In this post, we’ll show you how to overcome interview anxiety.
Combat Sportsepicstream.com

What Is Sukuna’s Mysterious Cursed Energy Technique?

Also known as Sukuna, Ryomen Sukuna is a cursed spirit and the antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. He is popularly known as the King of Curses. More than 1,000 years ago, he was a human sorcerer, too powerful that all the other sorcerers wanted to defeat him. When he died, he...
Career Development & Advicespring.org.uk

Brainstorming: How To Revitalise An Outdated Technique

Brainstorming, meaning a group creativity technique, is inefficient, but there are simple ways to fix it and produce more high quality ideas. Brainstorming, meaning a creativity technique, was once thought a fantastic way for groups to generate new ideas. Brainstorming for new ideas, which was invented by an advertising executive...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Two Powerful Techniques to Lower Anxiety

Anxiety is a signal that core emotions like anger and sadness need to be expressed. Naming both sides of a conflict without trying to reconcile sides reduces anxiety. Identifying the core emotions that underlie anxiety reduces anxiety. Anxiety is miserable. And most people reach for a pill or push it...
Sciencenanowerk.com

New technique illuminates DNA helix

(Nanowerk News) Cornell researchers have identified a new way to measure DNA torsional stiffness – how much resistance the helix offers when twisted – information that can potentially shed light on how cells work. Understanding DNA is critically important: It stores the information that drives how cells work and is...
Makeupvivaglammagazine.com

Best Concealer Brush Technique for Eyebrows

If concealer is an underrated part of your makeup arsenal, the concealer brush is even more overlooked. Concealer brushes give you the precision and small size you need in a makeup brush to help you achieve the perfect brow look. Whether you’re going for an ultra-defined sleek brow look for...
Tubac, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

ART WORKSHOPS ON TAP: Color, style, technique & more

Thanks to Leslie Miller, director of the Tubac School of Fine Art, a new series of 36 workshops will be offered by select artists from early October 2021 through late May 2022. The Tubac School of Fine Art is the adult-education arm of the Tubac Center of the Arts, formed...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Weight Loss Technique That Is 100% More Effective

The easy technique can help to double weight loss. The more a person weighs themselves, the more weight they lose, research finds. Similarly, keeping a note of what is eaten is consistently linked to weight loss by studies. Taking a quick note of daily diet and exercise habits has been...
Behind Viral VideosNYLON

This ”Natural Blush” Technique Is All Over TikTok

With rosy cheeks and glowing skin trending, we’re all looking for the perfect shade of blush. According to the latest TikTok trend, however, you can still skip out on the store and achieve a natural blush look without any product at all– albeit for a very limited amount of time.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

New printing technique for flexible electronics

(Nanowerk News) New technology that enables more efficient and effective transfer printing for electronic devices has been developed by researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in Korea. Published in the journal Science Advances ("Instant, multiscale dry transfer printing by atomic diffusion control at heterogeneous interfaces"),...
EconomyForConstructionPros.com

Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique

Chicago Pneumatic (CP) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-performance tools, hydraulic attachments, industrial and portable compressors and associated accessories and workshop equipment. The brand has served vehicle service, construction and industrial marketplaces since 1901. It is owned by Atlas Copco.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Technique Measures “Stiffness” of DNA

Cornell researchers have identified a new way to measure DNA torsional stiffness – how much resistance the helix offers when twisted – information that can potentially shed light on how cells work. Understanding DNA is critically important: It stores the information that drives how cells work and is increasingly being...
Chemistryindianapublicmedia.org

Modern Alchemy: Lab-Made Gold

For thousands of years, alchemists attempted to unlock the secrets of the universe. One aim was to turn lead into gold. This process was called transmutation, and with it, alchemists believed they could transform the world. Of course, they never succeeded. Eventually, alchemy gave way to modern science: chemistry, astronomy,...
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity - but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" - electronically conductive - at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab. But, as researchers have now demonstrated for the first time, it's not only high pressures that can induce this metallicity in pure water. By bringing pure water into contact with an electron-sharing alkali metal - in this case an alloy of sodium and potassium - free-moving charged...
Musicviolinist.com

Practicing long pieces

I would like to know how violinists organize their practice schedule to play three sonatas in a concert ( or to play a huge concerto like Tchaik or Elgar). Also, how do you organize your practice schedule when you learn for the first time a long movement ( like Mendelssohn's or Tchaik's).
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

What Is The German Smear Brick Technique?

There are many ways to dress up the exterior of your home and make it appear higher-end, especially if you have a brick home. One of those ways is to use something called a German smear brick technique. The German smear brick technique can be used to create both a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy