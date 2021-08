Day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games saw Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald take gold for Great Britain as they won the first ever Olympic women’s madison in dominant fashion.It is a fifth career Olympic title for Kenny, who surpassed Dutchwoman Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel to become the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history as she took gold at a third consecutive Games. Jack Carlin then added more silverware for the GB cycling team with a bronze in the men’s sprint.Kate French put together a brilliant series of performances to become Britain’s second Olympic champion in modern pentathlon...