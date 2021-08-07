Black Clover Reveals Just How Much Asta Trusts Noelle

One awesome Black Clover cosplay has truly tapped into Captain Yami's power! Yuki Tabata's original manga series not only sparked a successful anime adaptation (that unfortunately ended its run earlier this year), but will soon be leading to its very own feature film in the future. This is because through its run fans have been falling in love with all sorts of characters introduced thus far, and one of the coolest is undoubtedly the Captain of the Black Bulls squad, Yami. Not only is he immediately different from every other captain, he backs it up with supreme showings of strength too.