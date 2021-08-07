Black Clover Reveals Just How Much Asta Trusts Noelle
Black Clover revealed just how much Asta really trusts in Noelle Silva with the newest chapter of the series! With Yuki Tabata's original manga series crossing the major milestone of 300 chapters and with the anime adaptation coming to an end earlier this year, the series is making some major things happen as the fights continue against the devils of the underworld in the Spade Kingdom. The newest fight has been particularly intense for Noelle as she has been facing off against the devil Megicula all alone until Asta came to save her at the last minute.comicbook.com
