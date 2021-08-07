Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyL0N_0bKVPbAT00

Rowdy Tellez has spent only a month playing for Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and already realizes what makes him so effective at running a team.

Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night that enabled Counsell to earn his 500th career victory.

“He works hard, he loves the game, he’s super-intelligent,” Tellez said. “Really, just a baseball savant. He just understands the game. And, he’s a good person. That’s what, I think, it comes down to. He relates to the players and he’s a good person.”

Counsell's career record improved to 500-456 in seven seasons.

“I see this as a real responsibility,” said Counsell, who grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Whitefish Bay. “I feel responsible for baseball in this city. I’m grateful that I’ve gotten that opportunity, grateful I’ve been able to kind of take that ride and be a part of it. More than anything, that’s the part of it that I still love and enjoy is having that responsibility in this city, the city I grew up in, the team I grew up rooting for and got to play for.”

Tellez led off the bottom of the 10th by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García (3-3) just inside the third-base line and into left field, giving the Brewers their eighth win in 10 games.

This was the second straight game in which Tellez delivered the big hit for the Brewers. He hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer to put Milwaukee ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Tellez is hitting .351 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 22 games since Milwaukee acquired him from Toronto in a July 6 trade. He was batting .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with Toronto.

Milwaukee’s Brent Suter (11-5) struck out two and retired the side in order in the top of the 10th to strand Alex Dickerson at second base.

Suter savored the opportunity to help Counsell earn a milestone win.

“He’s definitely the best manager I’ve ever played for,” Suter said. “He has such a good pulse for the ballclub. He knows when to push the pedal, when to push the gas. He just has an incredible way of leading people and bringing people together. Some days he does it with words, some days he does it with actions, but he’s a leader through and through.”

The first meeting of the season between these two division leaders was a pitching duel featuring Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and San Francisco’s Logan Webb. The only runs they allowed came on solo shots by the Brewers’ García and the Giants’ Brandon Belt.

“I thought Webb went toe to toe with Burnes,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Burnes has some nasty stuff, and Webb kind of matched him all the way through the game with his intensity and with his stuff.”

Webb struck out nine and yielded three hits and one walk in six innings while retiring the last 11 men he faced. It was the ninth consecutive start in which Webb gave up no more than two runs.

He got some help in the fourth inning from Mike Yastrzemski, who made a leaping catch while banging his shoulder into the center-field wall to rob Tellez of an extra-base hit.

“I hit it pretty hard," Yastrzemski said. “I kind of feel like I ran into a wall. But nothing feels wrong. It’s just a little sore.”

Burnes worked seven innings and gave up four hits and one run. He struck out five and walked one.

Avisaíl García opened the scoring in the second inning by sending a 3-2 pitch from Webb over the wall in left center for his 19th homer of the season, one off his career high.

San Francisco’s LaMonte Ward led off the game with a single to right, but the Giants wouldn’t get another hit off Burnes until Belt delivered his 150th career homer — a game-tying drive to right with one out in the sixth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Pitcher Kevin Gausman’s wife, Taylor, has given birth to a girl named Sutton. Gausman went on the paternity list Thursday.

Brewers: Pitcher Adrian Houser became the latest Brewers player to test positive for the coronavirus, though he hasn't been added to the COVID-19 injured list yet. Brewers on the list include All-Star closer Josh Hader, starting pitcher Eric Lauer, relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland, first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Christian Yelich. Although Yelich hasn't been activated yet, he's eligible to come off the list and says he's feeling fine.

UP NEXT

Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.26 ERA) pitches for the Brewers and Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.97) starts for the Giants on Saturday.

———

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Hunter Strickland
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Avisaíl García
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The San Francisco Giants#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Brewers Garc A#Trainer S Room#Era#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBFanSided

Brewers: The Case For Christian Yelich Batting Leadoff

Throughout baseball there are typical traits that teams look for in a leadoff hitter. Speed, bat to ball skills, on base percentage, enough power to keep opposing pitchers honest, and many more. Some players possess a blend of these traits that makes them an ideal leadoff hitter. In this article, we are going to take a look at the case for Christian Yelich to bat leadoff for the Brewers.
MLBFanSided

Milwaukee Brewers Trade for All-Star Eduardo Escobar, Adding Big Bat to Lineup

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, it was just a matter of time before David Stearns, and the Milwaukee Brewers made a move. Bullpen depth and adding a big bat to the lineup were two of the more pressing needs for Milwaukee, and they’ve decided to address the latter by acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Takes seat Saturday

Tellez isn't starting Saturday's game against Atlanta. Tellez has been on a tear across the last seven games, as he's hit .448 with four home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI and eight runs. Eduardo Escobar will shift to first base while Luis Urias starts at the hot corner.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Homers, doubles in win

Tellez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored during Thursday's win over the Pirates. Tellez cranked an opposite-field 410-footer against Chris Stratton in the seventh to further extend Milwaukee's lead. He also hit an RBI double in the sixth, which would have been a homer in 23 ballparks. The 26-year-old now has four long balls and two doubles while batting .378/.467/.757 across 15 games since recently joining the Brewers.
MLB94.3 Jack FM

Tellez launches Brewers to win over Pirates

A night after a tough extra innings loss, the Brew Crew made things right again at home. Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run, go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to make the Pirates “fear the beer” as the Brewers took home a 4-2 win. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about...
MLBallfans.co

Braves can’t find key hit in 2-1 loss to Brewers

The Atlanta Braves had plenty of chances but were unable to find a key hit in a frustrating 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Charlie Morton turned in another solid performance but the Brewers staked themselves to an early lead with a two-out, solo home run by Willy Adames in the first inning. Morton retired the next 11 hitters he faced before Milwaukee struck again in the fifth.
MLBmadison

Brewers edge Braves to take 2 of 3 in series

ATLANTA — Willy Adames hit an early homer off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5⅔ strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Sunday. The Brewers, who have a seven-game lead in the NL Central, moved 20 games over .500 for the second time this season. They improved to 34-19 away from Milwaukee and have won 13 of 17 road series this season.
MLBFanSided

Brewers: Rowdy Tellez Finds his Power in Milwaukee

This is a very good Milwaukee Brewers team, but one of the areas that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has had to address is the first base position. Keston Hiura has continued to struggle at the plate for much of the season and is now in Triple-A. While Daniel Vogelbach found some power before ending up on the IL, but he is still a limited player with a .709 OPS this season.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers Squeeze by Atlanta, 2-1

The Brewers secured a series win in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Atlanta. It was a low-scoring affair with Brett Anderson allowing three hits and walking one batter. He was on the hook for the only Atlanta run and induced 14 outs by contact across 5.2 innings. Willy Adames hit a...
MLBseehafernews.com

Three Run Homer By Tellez Powers Brewers Past Pittsburgh 4-2

A three-run pinch-hit homer by Rowdy Tellez powered the Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday afternoon (August 4th) 4-2. A change of teams has been good for Tellez. After hitting .209 with Toronto, he has five home runs, 16 runs batted in, and a .340 average with Milwaukee. Brent Suter...
MLBFanSided

Brewers Trade Rumors: Still Looking For An Impact Bat

David Stearns isn’t ready to be done. The Milwaukee Brewers could still be looking to add an impact bat. At least, that’s the report from Mark Feinsand. Milwaukee already brought in Eduardo Escobar to fill out their lineup and add some impact. With his power and potential to play all over the field, it was an excellent addition.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Rowdy Tellez Giving Much Needed Production At First Base

Apr 13, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Rowdy Tellez (44) rounds second base after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports. First base has been a black hole for the...
MLBDaily Telegram

Tellez comes off the bench to lift Brewers

Rowdy Tellez ripped a three-run, pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to rally the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Luis Urias drew a two-out walk off Kyle Keller (0-1) and Manny Pina followed with an...
MLBrock947.com

Big Blow From Tellez Lifts Brewers To Win

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers were down 2-1 in the 7th inning on Wednesday afternoon when Rowdy Tellez blasted a two out, pinch-hit, three run homer which led to a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Luis Urias had walked and Manny Pina singled...
MLBseehafernews.com

Giants Come From Behind To Edge Milwaukee 5-4, Take Series 2-1

Pinch hitters Brandon Belt and Tommy La Stella did the heavy lifting, rallying the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory Sunday in Milwaukee. Belt’s two-run homer in the seventh tied the score and La Stella’s pinch single in the eighth made a winner out of relief pitcher Tony Watson.
MLBnewradiosports.com

Tellez hits walk off single in Brewers win

The Milwaukee Brewers went a bit longer than expected on Friday in their 2-1 extra-innings win over the San Francisco Giants. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Rowdy Tellez hit a single that brought across Avisail Garcia for the winning run. It was Garcia’s second run of the day, as he also scored on a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.
MLBVacaville Reporter

Brewers beat Giants in 10th inning, 2-1

It looked like a playoff preview between two quality starters, even if neither was around for the decision. The Giants’ Logan Webb battled All-Star Corbin Burnes on even terms Friday night before the bullpens took over in Milwaukee. Both were spectators by the time Rowdy Tellez singled home the winning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy