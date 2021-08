A man has died, and five people have been left injured, after a swarm of bees attacked them after their hive was disturbed at an Arizona home, according to authorities. The angry swarm of bees stung them after their 100-lbs hive was interfered with in a backyard in the town of Marana. According to authorities, three individuals were attacked “hundreds of times”. They also detailed that the other three people attacked were a part of the rescue team, who were said to be stung “multiple times”. Only one needed medical attention.