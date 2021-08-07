Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Boy's lemonade stand becomes a hit for bikers headed to Sturgis

fox9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists are descending on the Black Hills for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. For many of them, an 8-year-old's lemonade stand has become a popular stop to quench their thirst.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bikers#Lemonade Stand#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Sturgis, SDRapid City Journal

Eight-year-old's sweet idea makes lemonade stand a popular rally stop

Wyatt Dennis waves at cars and motorcycles as they drive past his stand on Interstate 90 just outside of Tilford. The 8-year-old’s bright yellow “Free Lemonade” and his friendly waves makes him hard to miss. Horns go off and bikers attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and others wave as they...
AdvocacyPosted by
Outsider.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021: Boy Raises Whopping Amount of Cash at ‘Donation Only’ Lemonade Stand at Rally

The general public doesn’t have a great opinion of motorcycle riders. In fact, they tend to lump all two-wheel enthusiasts into the “outlaw biker” category. That just isn’t fair. There are actually more law-abiding clubs out there today than anything else. People ride for countless reasons. Many of them just enjoy the freedom they feel on two wheels. However, even the ones who ride for nefarious clubs can have big hearts. One young man learned just how generous motorcycle enthusiasts can be when he set up a lemonade stand on the way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Jackson, MIPosted by
MLive

Jackson 8-year-old’s lemonade stand helps families of Faster Horses tragedy

JACKSON, MI -- Kayla Murdock’s 8-year-old daughter, Faith, knew she had to help when she heard about the three men who accidentally died at the 2021 Faster Horses Festival. Murdock, of Jackson, said Faith took her phone while she was asleep and made a post in a Facebook group about wanting to help. Her mother woke up to several likes and messages from people offering to help Faith do just that.
Rapid City, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

A South Dakota Lemonade Stand Is Making A Huge Splash

There are a lot of activities to participate in during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But let's face it…the days are long and hot. There truly is no better way to cool off than enjoying a glass of ice-cold lemonade!. A little lemonade stand from 8-year-old Wyatt Dennis is gaining...
wfxb.com

Woman Forces Drivers to Stop at Her Kids’ Lemonade Stand

A woman was upset after her twins set up a lemonade stand but nobody was stopping to get any. So she decided to take matters into her own hands and set up a ‘barricade’ that forced drivers to stop! The mother said the lemonade was probably warm, tasted bad, and was full of bugs, but that it is just common courtesy to stop at a kid’s lemonade stand.
Rapid City, SDPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Young Boy Offers Lemonade and Heaven Points to Sturgis Riders

The annual pilgrimage to South Dakota is happening. The pandemic made last year's Sturgis Rally difficult for some. But, the party continued despite the risk. Thankfully, this year we have the vaccine and things getting somewhat back to normal. That means this year's Sturgis Rally is going to be bigger than ever. As riders take to the open road, there are plenty of "must see" stops in Montana. It is wise for riders to stop every so often and take in the local vibes of communities across the state. Checking out some of Montana's state parks. Or quenching your thirst at some of the many "watering holes" along the way.
Elyria, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Elyria girl inspires neighborhood with charity lemonade stand

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – 12-year-old Fiona Duncan has been the operator of a popular lemonade stand in Elyria for the past three years. Each year, Fiona uses the proceeds from her lemonade and cookie sales to support charities that she has grown to admire through careful research. “It really inspired...

Comments / 0

Community Policy