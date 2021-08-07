Boy's lemonade stand becomes a hit for bikers headed to Sturgis

The annual pilgrimage to South Dakota is happening. The pandemic made last year's Sturgis Rally difficult for some. But, the party continued despite the risk. Thankfully, this year we have the vaccine and things getting somewhat back to normal. That means this year's Sturgis Rally is going to be bigger than ever. As riders take to the open road, there are plenty of "must see" stops in Montana. It is wise for riders to stop every so often and take in the local vibes of communities across the state. Checking out some of Montana's state parks. Or quenching your thirst at some of the many "watering holes" along the way.