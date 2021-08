TOKYO (AP) — American teenager Nevin Harrison surged over the second half of the women’s canoe 200 sprint race to win the gold medal in the event’s Olympic debut. Harrison's late power overtook early leader Laurence Vincent Lapointe. The event was added as part of Olympic efforts for gender equity and the Tokyo Games were the first meeting of the two best paddlers in the world in the 200. Harrison won the 2019 world championship at age 17. Vincent Lapointe has six world titles. Lisa Carrington of New Zealand won the women's kayak 500 for her third gold medal in three days.