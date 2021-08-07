Sound Off for Saturday, Aug. 7
“Bob from Broomall,” I see that the Democrats are the voice of moderation. And “Just Say No to Fascism” says that we fought fascists in World War Two and truly defeated fascism. We defeated Hitlerian fascism and Mussolini and also the Imperial Japanese, but I don’t see how you can justify calling 75-million plus people who are Republicans fascists and that kind of rhetoric is not going to make you friends or influence people. I don’t think that Republicans are fascists. I think calling Republicans fascists is not intelligence or productive.www.delcotimes.com
