Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomall, PA

Sound Off for Saturday, Aug. 7

Delaware County Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bob from Broomall,” I see that the Democrats are the voice of moderation. And “Just Say No to Fascism” says that we fought fascists in World War Two and truly defeated fascism. We defeated Hitlerian fascism and Mussolini and also the Imperial Japanese, but I don’t see how you can justify calling 75-million plus people who are Republicans fascists and that kind of rhetoric is not going to make you friends or influence people. I don’t think that Republicans are fascists. I think calling Republicans fascists is not intelligence or productive.

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Broomall, PA
State
Texas State
City
Home, PA
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Hitlerian#Republicans#Marxist#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Charlotte, NCMorganton News Herald

Will Pat McCrory pop Trump’s balloon?

Former Gov. Pat McCrory is something of a political punching bag in North Carolina. But he could go from chump to champ in 2022 if he shatters the conventional wisdom that the state Republican Party belongs to Donald Trump. In June, Trump endorsed Congressman Ted Budd in the 2022 Republican...
Republican PartyDelaware County Daily Times

Sound Off for Wednesday, July 28

Your editorial Monday on how to make it difficult to steal your car -- here’s another bit of advice. If you know how to do it, buy a stick shift car. They are the least-likely car get stolen because so many people either don’t know how to operate them or they are a little bit more difficult to operate. My husband learn to drive a stick and that’s the only car we’ve ever had. And every time we read the statistics it says our car is least likely to be stolen. Thank you. Have a good week.
ProtestsMercury

The Mercury's Sound Off for Thursday, July 29

— The Democrats are costing us hundreds of millions of our tax dollars to support illegals that enter our country and endanger our lives. That money could be used for the poor Americans that need food, or for job training programs for those who need help to get a job, or programs to deal with street people to help them get their lives back and off the streets.
Pottstown, PAMercury

The Mercury's Sound Off for Friday, August 6

— The Mercury carried Marc Thiessen's column on whether or not Joe Biden should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine's president to accept the deal to restart Russia's pipeline. Of course, Biden won't be impeached, the hypocrisy of Nancy's Pelosi's Democrat lapdogs, Madeline Dean and Chrissy Houlahan, is the point. —Michael...
PoliticsWashington Times

DeSantis is standing up to Biden and his political weenies

They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The word ” weenie ” is the modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism.
Presidential ElectionDaily Item

The GOP just keeps digging

When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. Donald Trump became notorious for appealing only to his base, making no effort to expand his appeal. At best, that base was a big enough minority to win him the Electoral College in 2016, even as he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. He followed the same strategy in 2020, but Joe Biden won enough swing states, plus Georgia, easily to carry the Electoral College and to double Hillary Clinton’s popular vote margin.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Biden’s war on DeSantis is about kneecapping a GOP governor

The number of migrants crossing our southern border continues to break records, crime is surging and the COVID vaccination effort has stalled. So naturally, the White House spent the past week picking fights with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. President Biden said of DeSantis’ refusal to implement vaccine passports, “I say...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Biden’s approach is working

If President Joe Biden stands for one idea, it is that our system can work. We live in a big, diverse country, but good leaders can bring people together across differences to do big things. In essence, Biden is defending liberal democracy, and the notion that you can’t govern a nation based on the premise that the other half of the country is irredeemably awful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy