Sound Off for Saturday, Aug. 7

Your editorial Monday on how to make it difficult to steal your car -- here’s another bit of advice. If you know how to do it, buy a stick shift car. They are the least-likely car get stolen because so many people either don’t know how to operate them or they are a little bit more difficult to operate. My husband learn to drive a stick and that’s the only car we’ve ever had. And every time we read the statistics it says our car is least likely to be stolen. Thank you. Have a good week.